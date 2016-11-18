Picayune faces Wayne County in second round of Class 5A playoffs

Picayune celebrates after defeating Wayne County in the final seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's David Baker, left, tackles Wayne County's Kendrick Fuqua during the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's David Baker, right, celebrates after the defense stopped Wayne County on downs during the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's Josh Littles comes up against Wayne County's JaMarcus Fisher while running the ball during the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Wayne County's JaMarcus Fisher tackles Picayune's Josh Littles during the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's V.J. Holt, left, strips the ball from Wayne County's Tre Williamson on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's Josh Littles runs the ball against Wayne County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune quarterback Skylar Bowman hands the ball off to Blake Merrifield while competing against Wayne County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's Tyler Penton catches the ball while competing against Wayne County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
The Picayune defense runs towards Wayne County quarterback Zabryan Jackson on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune quarterback Skylar Bowman throws the ball while competing against Wayne County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune's Tyler Penton catches the ball while competing against Wayne County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
The Picayune defense runs towards Wayne County quarterback Zabryan Jackson on Friday, November 18, 2016, in Picayune.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com