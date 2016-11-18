High Point downs UNC Greensboro 63-57 behind Fox

Andre Fox scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and High Point held off UNC Greensboro 63-57 on Friday night to open the High Point University Classic.
Miles Bowman Jr. scored 12 points, Jamal Wright added 11 and the Panthers (2-1) never trailed.
Wright's 3-pointer early in the second half sparked a 9-0 run in which Austin White also hit a 3 and the Panthers led 44-34. Fox followed up his steal with a one-handed dunk and the Panthers were up 55-42 with 6:39 left. Diante Baldwin's 3-pointer with 21 seconds to go pulled the Spartans (1-2) to within 57-61, but they got no closer.
Wright had five points, four assists and a steal to help High Point take a 26-23 halftime lead.
Baldwin scored 17 points for UNC Greensboro and Francis Alonso added 11.
Navy and North Dakota State are also playing in the round-robin HPU Classic.
Comments