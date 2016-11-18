Sports

November 18, 2016 8:21 PM

No. 14 Syracuse women defeat Stony Brook 78-60

The Associated Press
STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Brittney Sykes scored 19 points and No. 14 Syracuse forced 34 turnovers in beating Stony Brook 78-60 on Friday night.

Sykes scored 12 points and Alexis Peterson 10 of her 16 in the first half when the Orange (3-0) built a 40-30 lead, which they extended to 19 with a 26-point third quarter.

Syracuse came in No. 1 nationally in turnovers forced at 38 per game. They turned the Seawolves' mistakes into 36 points.

Isabella Slim added 12 points and Briana Day 10 for Syracuse, which was only 6 of 23 from 3-point range but had 16 offensive rebounds in outscoring Stony Brook 38-12 in the paint.

Davion Wingate made all eight of her free throws and scored 16 points with Kori Bayne-Walker adding 15 for the Seawolves (0-3).

Of some consolation for the Seawolves is the Orange failed to score at least 90 points as they did in their first two games.

