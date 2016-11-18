Baker, Tabb lead Bethune-Cookman past Trinity (FL), 82-52

Reggie Baker had 21 points, Brandon Tabb scored 20 on 8-of-12 shooting and Bethune-Cookman cruised to an 82-52 win over Trinity on Friday night.
Jeffrey Altidort had eight assists and eight steals and Ulmer Manzie scored 10 points for Bethune-Cookman.
Quinton Forrest had a steal and then converted a three-point play to cap a 10-3 run to open the game and the Wildcats (2-1) never trailed. Baker had a steal and a breakaway layup and then, after Houston Smith's steal on the other end, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-2 run that made it 40-21 with 33 seconds left in the half.
Trinity, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, made just 4 of 14 from 3-point range and committed 33 turnovers which led to 42 Bethune-Cookman points.
The Tigers used a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass to outscore Trinity 20-5 on second-chance points.
