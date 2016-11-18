Rays make trade with Mariners, set 40-man roster

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder/outfielders Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer to the Seattle Mariners for minor leaguers Dalton Kelly, Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson.
The deal was among the moves Tampa Bay made in setting its 40-man roster before the reserve list deadline Friday night.
Motter made his major league debut this year, batting .188 in 34 games over two stints with the Rays. Shaffer appeared in 51 games over the past two seasons, hitting .213.
Kelly is a 22-year-old first baseman who spent the past season with Class-A Clinton, where he hit .293 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 58 RBIs. Kittredge, 26, and Thompson, 20, are right-handed pitchers.
Meanwhile, the Rays added right-handed minor league pitchers Chih-Wei Hu, Austin Pruitt, Jaime Schultz, Ryne Stanek and Hunter Wood, left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado and infielders Willy Adames and Daniel Robertson to their 40-man roster.
Right-handed reliever Steve Geltz, who split last season between the Rays and Triple-A Durham, was designated for assignment. Left-hander John Lamb, acquired this month from the Cincinnati Reds for cash, was released.
