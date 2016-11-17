Sports

November 17, 2016 11:11 PM

Graves has 19 points to lead Sacramento St. to 1st win

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Marcus Graves had 19 points and five assists to help lead Sacramento State to its first win of the season, a dominating 82-60 victory over NAIA's Antelope Valley on Thursday night.

Sacramento State led 36-33 at the half, but Jonathan Parker made a layup and Aragad Abramian nailed a 3-pointer to give Antelope Valley a 38-36 lead to start the second period. Nick Hornsby and Trevis Jackson answered with back-to-back layups for a 40-38 lead and the Hornets never trailed again.

Justin Strings had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Eric Stuteville and Grant Dressler added 13 points apiece for Sacramento State (1-2). The Hornets were 31 of 61 (50.8 from the floor while limiting Antelope Valley to 39 percent shooting.

The Hornets dominated underneath, winning the rebound battle 47-27 and scoring 42 points in the paint while holding Antelope Valley to 16.

Franky Tean led the Pioneers with 15 points.

