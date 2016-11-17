Rinne stops 30 shots, Predators beat Senators 5-1

Ryan Ellis scored the tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Mike Ribeiro had a goal and assist, and Colton Sissons, Pontus Aberg and James Neal also scored to help the Predators sweep the two-game series series against the Senators.
Derrick Brassard scored for Ottawa, and Mike Condon finished with 35 saves in his third start. The Senators haven't scored more than two goals in their last 11 games.
Ellis beat Condon on the far side with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the opening period to put the Predators up 2-1.
Nashville held the edge in play in the second and was rewarded as Aberg scored his first NHL goal, beating Condon through the legs with under three minutes remaining.
The Senators were unable to create any real chances in the third despite two power plays.
The Predators put the game out of reach as Neal, with his seventh goal in six games, and Ribeiro, taking a long pass from P.K. Subban, made it 5-1 sending the 15,480 fans at Canadian Tire Centre to the exits.
Ottawa got off to a poor start, giving up the first goal for the sixth straight game.
The Predators opened the scoring at 2:14 as Sissons tipped Austin Watson's shot after some poor defensive coverage from Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot.
Brassard scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 8:36 of the first. It was just Brassard's second goal of the season and marked the Senators' first power-play goal in six games.
Ottawa's Bobby Ryan left the game with an upper body injury and did not return for the second period.
NOTES: Prior to the game, the Senators honored Predators captain Mike Fisher for reaching the 1,000th game milestone last season. Fisher played 675 games with the Senators. ... Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman is out day-to-day and was replaced by Max McCormick. ... A late change had Andrew Hammond backing Condon up in place of Craig Anderson. ... D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch for Ottawa. ... Nashville C Cody Bass and D Matt Carle were a healthy scratch.
UP NEXT
Predators: At St. Louis on Saturday night.
Senators: Host Florida on Saturday night.
Comments