Harvard routs Fisher College 78-51

Justin Bassey scored 14 points on an efficient 4 of 6 from the field and Harvard cruised to a 78-51 win over NAIA Fisher College on Thursday night.
Corey Johnson hit four 3-pointers for 12 points while Seth Towns added 11 points for the Crimson (1-1), who shot just 41.8 percent from the field but grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and held a 51-34 edge overall on the glass.
Cooper Neal and Kyle Holmes each scored 10 points for the Eagles, with Neal adding a game-high 10 rebounds.
Fisher led briefly in the early stages of the game, but the Crimson seized the lead for good on a Tommy McCarthy 3 with 12:47 left in the half. McCarthy's trey sparked a 12-2 Harvard run which gave the Crimson a 21-11 lead, which they pushed to 41-19 at the break.
Fisher never seriously threatened in the second half.
