Grace Baptist will host Invitational tournament this weekend

The Grace Baptist Academy preseason invitational basketball tournament is Friday and Saturday at the school Gymnasium.
The round-robin, eight-game tournament starts at 9 a.m. Friday when the host school meets The Royal Ambassadors.
GBA coach Mike Carson considers the event as a showcase for future college talent and help the Eagles (3-1) improve.
“We’re not looking to win the tournament,” Carson said. “We’re looking to get better. We want to see if our guys can compete at this level.”
The tournament has a Division I signee, Southwest Christian Academy forward Emir Ahmedic, who recently signed with Oral Roberts. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds a game.
Carson said Louisiana Tech has expressed interest in Grace Baptist’s two junior shooting guards: Emmanuel Agong and Ramkel Wal.
Here’s the rest of Friday’s schedule: SWC vs. Alabama Prep Sports Academy (11 a.m.), GBA vs. APSA (2 p.m.), SWC vs. Royal Ambassadors (4 p.m.), SWC vs. GBA (7 p.m.), APSA vs. Royal Ambassadors (9 p.m.).
Teams will be seeded one through four after Friday’s contests. The top seed will play the fourth seed at 9 a.m. Saturday, with seeds two and three squaring off at 11 a.m. A consolation game will be played at 2 p.m., followed by the finals at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $3 each game, $10 for the entire tournament.
Comments