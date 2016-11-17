Kazakhstan says 3 stripped of Olympic medals

Kazakhstan says three medalists are among six of its athletes disqualified from previous Olympics over doping.
The country's national Olympic committee said in a statement that weightlifters Irina Nekrasova and Maria Grabovetskaya, who won silver and bronze medals respectively at Beijing 2008, and bronze medal-winning wrestler Aset Mambetov, were retroactively disqualified following retests of drug-test samples they gave at those games.
The Kazakhstan Olympic committee said it had received confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that "traces of banned substances were found" in the athletes' samples.
The International Weightlifting Federation has previously said the Grabovetskaya and Nekrasova cases concerned various anabolic steroids, with Grabovetskaya testing positive for three different banned substances in a single sample. Wrestling authorities have not said what was found in Mambetov's sample.
Grabovetskaya and Mambetov were quoted in Kazakh media as saying they will refuse to return their medals because they don't consider themselves guilty of doping.
There are also retrospective disqualifications from the 2008 games for weightlifters Vladimir Sedov and Maiya Maneza, while another weightlifter, Almas Uteshov, has been scratched from the 2012 Olympics.
Kazakhstan has one of the worst records of any country in the retests carried out this year by the IOC, having already been stripped of three gold medals last month in earlier doping cases.
The retesting program has led to at least 98 positive tests from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, many of them down to recent advances in techniques for detecting steroids.
