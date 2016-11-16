Bench play lifts Wichita State past Tulsa 80-53

Markis McDuffie scored 18 points off the bench, fellow reserve Darral Willis Jr. added 16 points — both setting career highs — and Wichita State beat Tulsa 80-53 on Wednesday night.
McDuffie, a sophomore, also made a career-best 9 of 12 free throws and Willis, a junior, set career highs in rebounds (7), field goals (7), field goal attempts (13) and steals (2).
The Shockers bench is averaging 50 points per game this season.
Zach Brown was the only Wichita State (3-0) starter in double figures with 15 points.
Wichita State went on a 21-10 spurt to go up 44-30 at the half and midway through the second half, Brown's 3 gave Wichita State a 65-43 lead.
Pat Birt led Tulsa (0-2) with 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting. The Golden Hurricane was held to 18-of-54 shooting (33 percent).
Comments