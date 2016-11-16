South Dakota beats NAIA D-II member Presentation College

Dan Jech, Trey Dickerson and Brandon Armstrong each scored 12 points and South Dakota beat NAIA Division II member Presentation College 99-60 on Wednesday night.
South Dakota made its first six shots, quickly built a 20-3 lead and held a 47-23 advantage at halftime after holding Presentation to 6-of-26 shooting.
Logan Power, who finished with eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer late in the second half to give South Dakota a 48-point lead.
Matt Mooney added 11 points for South Dakota (3-0), and Austin Sparks and Joshua Doss had 10 points apiece. The Coyotes made 53 percent of their shots and outrebounded Presentation 48-31.
It's the best start in the Division I era for South Dakota.
Aaron Samuels scored 17 points for Presentation, which was held to 33.3 percent shooting. Elijah Valdez added 13 points and Brad Branch 10 for the NAIA Division II school out of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
