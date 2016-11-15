Big Island state Rep. Tsuji dies; advocate for agriculture

Hawaii Rep. Clift Tsuji, who represented parts of the Big Island and was known as an advocate for agriculture, has died at age 75.
Carolyn Tanaka, spokeswoman for the House of Representatives Democratic majority, said Tsuji died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, according to his family.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rep. Tsuji. Clift who was a great public servant and a close personal friend," House Speaker Joseph Souki said. "He loved his family, Hawaii and the communities he represented. He will be greatly missed."
The cause of Tsuji's death wasn't immediately released, and an attempt to reach his family was unsuccessful. Tsuji died at the Queen's Medical Center on Oahu, according to a statement from the House.
"Representative Clift Tsuji was a quiet man with a big heart who had the courage to stand for his convictions," said Gov. David Ige, calling Tsuji a personal friend. "He was a passionate leader and a vigorous advocate for the Hilo community."
To fill Tsuji's seat, the Democratic Party will submit a list of three prospective appointees, and then Ige will make an appointment within 60 days.
Tsuji was raised in the Big Island plantation town of Papaikou, according to his biography on the state Legislature website. He graduated from Hilo High School in in 1959 and completed post-secondary degrees at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the University of Washington, Pacific Coast Banking School.
The Democrat was first elected to the House in 2004. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1959 to 1965.
Tsuji was chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and was named Hawaii Farm Bureau's Legislator of the Year in 2015.
"I will always remember Clift's booming voice coupled with his friendly and approachable nature," Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui said. "Those who were fortunate to have known him will also remember his kindness and the aloha he shared with the countless people he touched. He will be missed."
Tsuji's family requested privacy, and services are pending, according to a release from the House.
