Top 25 Capsules

Josh Hart scored 24 points and Darryl Reynolds added 12 to lead No. 3 Villanova to a 79-76 victory over No. 15 Purdue on Monday night.
The Wildcats (2-0) have won eight straight games, including the six NCAA Tournament victories that gave them the national title last season. They also snapped the Boilermakers' nine-game home winning streak and became only the second team to beat Matt Painter in November since he became Purdue's coach in 2006-07.
Isaac Haas scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half for the Boilermakers (1-1). Caleb Swanigan had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
No. 11 XAVIER 86, BUFFALO 53
CINCINNATI (AP) — J.P. Macura scored 18 points and Xavier took advantage of 38 personal fouls by Buffalo.
The Musketeers (2-0) quickly opened a double-digit lead and got the balance back in their offense after relying on career highs for points by Trevon Bluiett and Edmond Sumner in their opening 84-81 win over Lehigh. Bluiett and Sumner had 13 points apiece in this one.
Nick Perkins led the Bulls (1-1) with 15 points. They shot only 31 percent from the field.
No. 12 LOUISVILLE 91, WILLIAM & MARY 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — V.J. King scored 17 points and Deng Adel added 16, including eight during Louisville's 10-0 run to close the first half against William & Mary.
Louisville (2-0) initially struggled against the Tribe's up-tempo style, going scoreless for 3:06 and allowing William & Mary to pull to 34-31 with 2:13 remaining in the first half. Adel took charge over the final 1:31 with five free throws and a 3-pointer during the spurt that gave the Cardinals some space entering the break.
Quentin Snider and Jaylen Johnson each added 13 points for Louisville, which held William & Mary (1-1) to 23 percent shooting in the second half and 31 percent overall.
No. 14 GONZAGA 69, SAN DIEGO STATE 48
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jordan Mathews scored 17 points and Gonzaga held San Diego State to 28 percent shooting.
Zach Collins added 15 points and Nigel Williams-Goss 10 for Gonzaga (2-0) in the ESPN College Hoops Marathon game.
Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley each had 14 points for San Diego State (1-1).
San Diego State shot 16 of 56 and went long periods without a basket. The Aztecs made only five of their first 21 attempts and fell behind 23-12.
No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 107, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 66
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Nathan Adrian had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his first career double-double, helping West Virginia cruise past Mississippi Valley State.
The Mountaineers (2-0) were sluggish at first, but Adrian and Jevon Carter fueled a 17-0 run that put West Virginia ahead 21-5 at the first media timeout.
West Virginia shot 72.7 percent from the free throw line and scored 34 points off 26 turnovers.
Teyvon Myers and Lamont West scored 12 points apiece for West Virginia.
Marcus Romain had 13 points for the Delta Devils (0-2).
No. 20 IOWA STATE 73, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 55
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Monte Morris scored 18 points and Matt Thomas added 13 as Iowa State beat Mount St. Mary's.
Deonte Burton had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cyclones (2-0), who have won their first two games by an average of 30 points.
Mount St. Mary's (0-2) got within 10 early in the second half, but six Cyclones scored during a 15-1 run that put the game out of reach.
Elijah Long, the brother of Iowa State's Naz Mitrou-Long, had 19 points to lead the Mountaineers.
No. 21 RHODE ISLAND 107, MARIST 65
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — E.C. Matthews scored 22 points and Hassan Martin had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rhode Island over Marist in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.
Kuran Iverson and Jared Terrell scored 14 apiece for the Rams (2-0), making their first appearance in The Associated Press Top 25 since 2007-08.
Khallid Hart scored 19 points and Brian Parker had 18 for Marist (0-2). URI shot 57 percent from 3-point range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 43-21.
No. 23 TEXAS 80, LOUISIANA-MONROE 59
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tevin Mack returned from a one-game suspension with 14 points as Texas used a big second half to roll over Louisiana-Monroe.
The Longhorns were back to full strength with the return of Mack and guard Kerwin Roach Jr., giving Texas (2-0) some of the muscle, speed and depth it lacked in a sloppy season-opening win over Incarnate Word.
Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) cut Texas' lead to 46-40 before the Longhorns responded with a 16-4 run. Kendal Yancey scored five straight points, made a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk in transition that made it 62-44 with just under 8 minutes left.
Mack and Roach sat out the first game because of an offseason rules violation. Neither player started Monday night, but both were on the court within minutes after the opening tip. Mack made four 3-pointers and Roach had 11 points and two assists.
No. 24 CINCINNATI 74, ALBANY 51
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jacob Evans III had nine points during a run that put Cincinnati in control midway through the second half, and the Bearcats overcame cold shooting and a sloppy start to beat Albany.
Evans' 3-pointer started a 13-2 spurt that allowed the Bearcats (2-0) to finally shake loose. They went only 5 of 21 from beyond the arc, but Evans finished with 19 points.
David Nichols scored 13 points for Albany (1-1), which self-destructed with 22 turnovers.
Cincinnati outscored Albany 40-18 over the final 15 minutes.
