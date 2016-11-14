Sports

November 14, 2016 10:33 PM

Williams sends New Mexico past Houston Baptist 95-79

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Tim Williams scored a career-high 31 points and had 11 rebounds in New Mexico's 95-79 defeat of Houston Baptist on Monday night.

Williams hit all but one of his 11 shots from the field and went 11-for-12 from the line while collecting his second double-double of the season for New Mexico (2-0). New Mexico outrebounded the Huskies 38-24.

Jalen Harris added 13 points for the Lobos.

New Mexico never trailed and it was briefly tied at 2. The Lobos gained control with a 14-2 midway through the first half, building a double-digit lead that it retained for the rest of the game.

Colter Lasher led Houston Baptist with 19 points. Four other Houston Baptist players also reached double figures.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

View more video

Sports Videos