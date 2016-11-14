LoVett, Ponds lead St. John's to 77-61 win over Binghamton

Shamorie Ponds had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals — all career highs — and Marcus LoVett hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead St. John's to a 77-61 win over Binghamton on Monday night.
Ponds made 7 of 11, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while LoVett hit 9 of 16 from the field.
A dunk by Yankuba Sima sparked a 22-4 run, during which St. John's hit four 3s, that gave the Red Storm (2-0) a 61-41 lead with 11 minutes to play.
J.C. Show led Binghamton (1-1) with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The Bearcats made just 22 of 59 (37 percent) from the field and committed 21 turnovers.
Kassoum Yakwe had five blocked shots for St. John's. The Red Storm have hit 11 3-pointers in each of their games this season.
