Prep Roundup: Pass High, Hancock win Pass Christian Tournament

Pass Christian won the boys championship at the Pass Christian Basketball Tournament, while Hancock took the girls’ crown.
The Pirates (3-1) beat West Harrison 59-48 in the finals on Saturday, as Tionne Frost scored 20 points. DeMarcus Boyd added 11.
Despite losing to FCAHS 34-33, Hancock (3-1) won the girls’ title by point differential. Kalin Smith and Jaylin Ladner each scored 12 for the Lady Hawks.
Harrison Central 53, St. Martin 37: The Red Rebels (2-0) remained unbeaten as Anthony Barnett scored 16 points and Dajon Whitworth added 10.
Harrison Central girls 58, St. Martin 46: Chyna Allen scored 15 points and five steals to lead the Red Rebelettes. Arieanna Norwood added 12, while DaMia Henry with 10 points and five rebounds. Daphane White led the Lady Jackets (3-1) with 31 points, 14 blocked shots and eight rebounds.
Pascagoula 55, Quitman 44: Noel Jones scored 21 points to lead the Panthers (3-0) at the Quitman Classic on Saturday night. Jayden McCorvey added 14.
Soccer
Vancleave girls 6, Pascagoula 1: Heather Baxter, Sydney Salter and Chelsea Morton all scored
