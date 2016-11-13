Tim Howard out for US-Costa Rica with injured leg muscle

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs Pause

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

1:15 See the world from above in a World War II military plane

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama

1:59 Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU