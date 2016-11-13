Tim Howard out for US-Costa Rica with injured leg muscle

Goalkeeper Tim Howard did not travel with the United States for Tuesday night's World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica after injuring the adductor muscle in his right leg.
Howard was hurt while making a goal kick in the first half of Friday's 2-1 loss to Mexico at Columbus, Ohio, and was replaced by Brad Guzan in the 40th minute.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Howard returned to Colorado, where he is in his first season with Major League Soccer's Rapids, for further evaluation and treatment.
The 37-year-old Howard started for the U.S. at the last two World Cups. He took a one-year sabbatical after the 2014 tournament and alternated with Guzan when he returned, with Guzan starting at this year's Copa America.
While Howard is playing regularly in his first season after leaving Everton in the English Premier League for Colorado, the 32-year-old Guzan hasn't appeared for Middlesbrough since August, and Howard regained the U.S. starting job.
The Rapids play Seattle in MLS' Western Conference finals on Nov. 22 and 27.
