Hirscher, Schwarz give Austria 1-2 lead in WC slalom opener

Marcel Hirscher and Marco Schwarz gave Austria a 1-2 lead after the first run of the men's World Cup slalom opener on Sunday.
Five-time overall champion Hirscher timed 53.11 seconds on the foggy course to lead his Austrian teammate by 0.21.
Germany's Felix Neureuther was 0.42 back in third, while Britain's Dave Ryding, who's yet to get a top-10 finish on the World Cup, was another 0.04 further behind in fourth.
Alexis Pinturault of France, who leads the overall standings after winning the season-opening GS last month, had 1.42 to make up in the second leg.
World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen sat out the race amid a dispute with the Norwegian ski federation over sponsorship rights.
