Danny Garcia stops Samuel Vargas in seventh round

WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia stopped Samuel Vargas in the seventh round Saturday night at Temple University's Liacouras Center.
Garcia vowed not to overlook Vargas with a major matchup against WBA champion Keith Thurman looming in March, and he didn't in front of his hometown crowd. Afterward, Garcia climbed through the ropes and stood at the edge of the ring yelling and pointing at Thurman. The two then stood toe-to-toe in the ring.
Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs), wearing tiger-striped trunks, dropped Vargas to the canvas in the second roundwith a big right hook after ducking under a punch attempt. After dominating nearly every round, Garcia, who was barely hit throughout the night, pinned Vargas (25-3-1) against the ropes late in the seventh round and landed a few power shots, which led referee Gary Rosato to stop the fight.
Garcia and Thurman will unify their belts March 4, 2017, at a location still to be determined.
