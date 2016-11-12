Incarnate Word snaps 7-game skid, beats Lamar 35-28

Dorland Fields ran for two touchdowns in the final 6:04 to rally Incarnate Word past Lamar for a 35-28 victory on Saturday night.
Fields scored on a 9-yard run to tie it at 28 and capped a four-play, 81-yard drive from 15 yards out to cap the scoring with 2:48 left. Incarnate Word held Lamar from crossing midfield to secure the win.
Trent Brittain was 14 of 33 for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Incarnate Word (2-8, 2-6 Southland) snap a seven-game losing streak. Fields finished with 10 carries for 63 yards.
Zae Giles returned the opening kickoff 98 yards to give Lamar (3-7, 3-5) the early lead and Brendan Langley returned a punt 90 yards to make it 14-7. Langley had a second punt return for a touchdown from 75 yards that made it 28-21 with 10:08 left.
Giles also had 10 catches for 51 yards.
