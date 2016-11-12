Troy beats Appalachian State 28-24; shares lead in Sun Belt

Jordan Chunn ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:02 left, and Troy beat Appalachian State 28-24 on Saturday.
Brandon Silvers led the game-winning 85-yard drive, capped by Chunn's 11-yard scoring run up the middle, and Taylor Lamb threw two incomplete passes from the Trojans' 38 into the end zone to end it.
Chunn had 129 yards rushing on 31 carries and Silvers threw a touchdown and ran for another score for the Trojans (8-1, 5-0 Sun Belt), who share the top spot in the conference with Arkansas State (5-4, 5-0). Troy hosts the Red Wolves on Thursday.
Jalin Moore ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead Appalachian State (7-3, 5-1), which falls a half-game back of Troy and Arkansas State.
Silvers ran for a 51-yard scored late in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 21-17 lead. Moore ran in from the 5 and the Mountaineers regained the lead 24-21 with 3:29 left.
