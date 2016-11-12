Central Arkansas comes back in 4th, beats Nicholls 31-24

Hayden Hildebrand threw for 257 yards as Central Arkansas regained control in the fourth quarter to stop Nicholls 31-24 in Southland Conference play on Saturday.
Central Arkansas (9-1, 8-0) is now primed for a showdown with Sam Houston State next Saturday in Huntsville. The Bearkats were 9-0 and 7-0 in conference going into their game against Northwestern State later Saturday night.
UCA was ahead 17-14 entering the final quarter but Nicholls struck quickly when Chase Fourcade, who threw for 340 yards and two scores, hit C. J. Bates on an 80-yard scoring bomb for a 21-17 lead. The Bears answered when Carlos Blackman scored from the 15 with 11:16 left. Jaylon Lofton sealed the win when he intercepted a Fourcade pass, returning it 79 yards for a touchdown for a 31-21 lead with 8:15 remaining.
Fourcade was also the leading rusher for Nicholls (5-5, 5-3) with 66 yards on 11 carries.
Comments