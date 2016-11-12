Lock, Crockett help lift Missouri over Vanderbilt, 26-17

Drew Lock completed 22 of 37 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns as Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 26-17 on Saturday.
It marks Missouri's first Southeastern Conference victory since Lock's starting debut, a 24-10 victory over South Carolina on Oct. 3, 2015.
Each team opened with a three-and-out before Damarea Crockett's 6-yard touchdown run gave Missouri (3-7, 1-5) a lead it would never relinquish. Crockett had 20 carries for 154 yards and the touchdown.
J'Mon Moore caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including an 82-yard score with 9:50 remaining in the second quarter, and Johnathon Johnson added four catches for 73 yards.
Kyle Shurmur was 17 of 29 for 252 yards and two interceptions, one of which Missouri cornerback Aarion Penton returned 19 yards for a touchdown, the second of his career.
C.J. Duncan caught five passes for 89 yards and Caleb Scott had three catches for 63 yards.
Darius Sims rushed seven times for 86 yards, Khari Blasingame had 14 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and Ralph Webb added 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Missouri gained 481 yards despite a 13-minute differential in time of possession. It's the Tigers' highest yardage total in SEC play since Nov. 15, 2014 when they gained 587 yards en route to a 34-27 victory over Texas A&M.
Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) punted three times in the fourth quarter and was held to -14 yards.
TAKEAWAYS
Vanderbilt: The Commodores struggled on third down, converting on just 3 of 14 attempts, while also failing their only fourth down conversion attempt. Missouri converted 10 of 19 third down attempts, including 7 of 11 in the second half.
Missouri: The Tigers brought the pressure defensively, racking up six sacks and nine tackles for losses. Charles Harris made eight tackles —three of them for losses — 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble, and Marcell Frazier added 1 1/2. Vanderbilt amassed 411 yards, the lowest opponent yardage total Missouri's defense has allowed in six games.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: The Commodores host Ole Miss (4-5, 1-4 SEC) next Saturday. The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 27-16 last season in Oxford.
Missouri: The Tigers visit Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) next Saturday. The Volunteers defeated Missouri 19-8 last season in Columbia.
