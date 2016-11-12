Sports

November 12, 2016 12:01 AM

Mississippi prep scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A

First Round

Brandon 28, Gulfport 0

Clinton 63, Hernando 35

Madison Central 28, Columbus 25

Meridian 33, George County 26

Pearl 38, Biloxi 13

Petal 49, D’Iberville 35

Tupelo 45, Northwest Rankin 28

Warren Central 28, South Panola 23

Class 5A

First Round

Clarksdale 32, Germantown 17

Hattiesburg 42, Brookhaven 14

Lake Cormorant 24, Vicksburg 10

Laurel 35, Stone 13

Oxford 34, Grenada 16

Picayune 63, Wingfield 30

Wayne County 31, Pascagoula 24

West Point 41, Holmes County Central 7

Class 4A

Second Round

Amory 20, Cleveland 14

Florence 31, East Central 14

Lafayette 24, Louisville 7

Mendenhall 30, St. Stanislaus 22, 2OT

Noxubee County 24, Senatobia 21

Pontotoc 35, Greenwood 14

Poplarville 33, Quitman 14

Purvis 28, West Lauderdale 23

Class 3A

Second Round

Charleston 29, Yazoo County 19

East Side 40, Kossuth 7

Hazlehurst 40, Forest 0

Kemper County 36, Wilkinson County 16

North Pontotoc 22, Independence 19

Raleigh 36, Tylertown 7

Seminary 23, Southeast Lauderdale 14

Velma Jackson 51, North Panola 12

Class 2A

Second Round

Baldwyn 34, South Delta 6

Bassfield 58, St. Joseph-Madison 26

Bay Springs 44, Amite County 6

Calhoun City 35, J.Z. George 0

East Webster 44, Strayhorn 13

Heidelberg 30, North Forrest 16

Union 32, Prentiss 18

West Bolivar 52, Walnut 14

Class 1A

First Round

Lumberton 48, French Camp 0

Nanih Waiya 69, Sacred Heart 0

Ray Brooks 32, Vardaman 13

Resurrection Catholic 17, Noxapater 6

Shaw 6, West Lowndes 0

Simmons 98, Falkner 18

Smithville 17, Broad Street 6

Stringer 44, Sebastopol 22

MSAIS AAAA Div I

Semifinal

Jackson Prep 24, Presbyterian Christian 21

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Copiah Aca. 24

MSAIS AAAA Div II

Semifinal

Lamar School 55, Pillow Aca. 34

Oak Forest, La. 20, Washington School 17

MSAIS Class AAA

Semifinal

Adams Christian 36, St. Joseph-Greenville 20

Indianola Aca. 42, Heritage Aca. 14

MSAIS Class A-AA

Semifinal

Canton Aca. 54, Marshall Aca. 20

Tri-County Aca. 63, Trinity Episcopal 26

MSAIS Eight Man

Semifinal

Franklin Academy 36, Marvell Academy, Ark. 30

Tallulah, La. 50, Christian Collegiate 8

