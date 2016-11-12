Mississippi prep scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Class 6A
First Round
Brandon 28, Gulfport 0
Clinton 63, Hernando 35
Madison Central 28, Columbus 25
Meridian 33, George County 26
Pearl 38, Biloxi 13
Petal 49, D’Iberville 35
Tupelo 45, Northwest Rankin 28
Warren Central 28, South Panola 23
Class 5A
First Round
Clarksdale 32, Germantown 17
Hattiesburg 42, Brookhaven 14
Lake Cormorant 24, Vicksburg 10
Laurel 35, Stone 13
Oxford 34, Grenada 16
Picayune 63, Wingfield 30
Wayne County 31, Pascagoula 24
West Point 41, Holmes County Central 7
Class 4A
Second Round
Amory 20, Cleveland 14
Florence 31, East Central 14
Lafayette 24, Louisville 7
Mendenhall 30, St. Stanislaus 22, 2OT
Noxubee County 24, Senatobia 21
Pontotoc 35, Greenwood 14
Poplarville 33, Quitman 14
Purvis 28, West Lauderdale 23
Class 3A
Second Round
Charleston 29, Yazoo County 19
East Side 40, Kossuth 7
Hazlehurst 40, Forest 0
Kemper County 36, Wilkinson County 16
North Pontotoc 22, Independence 19
Raleigh 36, Tylertown 7
Seminary 23, Southeast Lauderdale 14
Velma Jackson 51, North Panola 12
Class 2A
Second Round
Baldwyn 34, South Delta 6
Bassfield 58, St. Joseph-Madison 26
Bay Springs 44, Amite County 6
Calhoun City 35, J.Z. George 0
East Webster 44, Strayhorn 13
Heidelberg 30, North Forrest 16
Union 32, Prentiss 18
West Bolivar 52, Walnut 14
Class 1A
First Round
Lumberton 48, French Camp 0
Nanih Waiya 69, Sacred Heart 0
Ray Brooks 32, Vardaman 13
Resurrection Catholic 17, Noxapater 6
Shaw 6, West Lowndes 0
Simmons 98, Falkner 18
Smithville 17, Broad Street 6
Stringer 44, Sebastopol 22
MSAIS AAAA Div I
Semifinal
Jackson Prep 24, Presbyterian Christian 21
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Copiah Aca. 24
MSAIS AAAA Div II
Semifinal
Lamar School 55, Pillow Aca. 34
Oak Forest, La. 20, Washington School 17
MSAIS Class AAA
Semifinal
Adams Christian 36, St. Joseph-Greenville 20
Indianola Aca. 42, Heritage Aca. 14
MSAIS Class A-AA
Semifinal
Canton Aca. 54, Marshall Aca. 20
Tri-County Aca. 63, Trinity Episcopal 26
MSAIS Eight Man
Semifinal
Franklin Academy 36, Marvell Academy, Ark. 30
Tallulah, La. 50, Christian Collegiate 8
