Northern Illinois beats Indiana State 80-78 in OT

Laytwan Porter made the game-winning free throw with 4 seconds left in overtime and Northern Illinois beat Indiana State 80-78 in Friday night's season opener.
The Sycamores rallied to 72-all on Brenton Scott's jumper with 2 seconds left in regulation. Indian State led 77-75 in overtime after Scott drained a 3 and Brandon Murphy added two free throws, but Northern Illinois' Aaric Armstead tied it at 78 with a dunk.
Porter made a key block when the Sycamores' Jordan Barnes drove for a layup, was fouled and made both from the line. Indiana State outshot Indiana State 41 percent to 35 percent from the field.
Marin Maric scored 25 points, Levi Bradley added 14, and Jaylen Key had 13 and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.
Scott scored 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting for the Sycamores and Barnes and Matt Van Scyoc each added 14 points.
Comments