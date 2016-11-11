Brown, Iwundu lead Kansas State past Western Illinois 82-55

Barry Brown had 11 of his 18 points in the first half, and Kansas State opened the season with an 82-55 win over Western Illinois on Friday night.
After a slow start by both teams, Brown's offense got the Wildcats going first and they relinquished the lead only once in the first half. At one point in the first half, Brown had as many points as Western Illinois with at 11 apiece.
Xavier Sneed and Wesley Iwundu added 17 points each for Kansas State while Garret Covington was the high man for Western Illinois with 17 points as well.
Despite struggling from the field for a majority of the contest, the Wildcats led by no less than eight in the second half. Kamau Stokes chipped in 11.
Western Illinois struggled to be consistent from the field shooting 36.5 percent for the ballgame.
BIG PICTURE
Western Illinois: The Leathernecks only one player other than Covington in double figures on the night as Dalan Ancrum scored 12 points.
Kansas State: The win by Kansas State gives head coach Bruce Weber his 17th season-opening victory in his 19-year coaching career and the programs third straight since 2014.
UP NEXT
Western Illinois: Two games await the Leathernecks at home against Oak Hills Christian and Southeast Missouri State before heading on the road to face Eastern Illinois.
Kansas State: The Wildcats will host Omaha for the second game in a five-game home stand to start the season before going to Barclays Center Classic.
