George County plays Meridian in playoff action

George County free safety Dylan Lawrence brings down Meridian's Mack Martin at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian running back Antjuan Rogers scores a Wildcat touchdown against George County at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery unloads a pass against Meridian at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian quarterback Eddie Brown rolls out for a first down against George County at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
George County receiver Dwan Williams tries for a first down against Meridian's Aceon Hopkins at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian's Santrell Lathem brings down George County receiver Tyrese Fryfogle at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery rolls away from pressure from Meridian's Deuntra Hyman at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian's Antjuan Rogers makes a first down to set up a Wildcat touchdown against George County at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian quarterback Eddie Brown looks for an open receiver against George County at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian receiver Cadarius Scott can't catch up with an Eddie Brown pass against George County at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery looks for a receiver against Meridian at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
George County defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson fends off a block to tackle Meridian quarterback Eddie Brown at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Meridian's C. J. McClelland pressures George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery at 6A playoff game in Lucedale, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
