D'Iberville meets Petal in first round of 6A playoffs

D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski carries the ball while competing against Petal in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Petal's Natorian Watts completes a pass while guarded by D'Iberville's D.J. Polk during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Petal's Stephon Huderson runs the ball in for a touchdown against D'Iberville during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
The Petal defense swarms D'Iberville's Kahlil McCray during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
D'Iberville's Marcus Stamp celebrates after intercepting a ball meant for Petal during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Petal's Luther Woullard, 16, and D'Iberville's Ja'Quavis Foster reach out for a loose ball during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Petal's Stephon Huderson runs the ball against D'Iberville during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Petal's Detric Carter attempts to block a punt by D'Iberville's Brady Groce during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Petal's Xavier Yancey runs the ball against D'Iberville during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
D'Iberville's Kahlil McCray runs the ball against Petal during the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, November 11, 2016.
