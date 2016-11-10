WVU exceeding expectations in Big 12, at Texas this week

Some things to watch in the Big 12 in Week 11:
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 11 West Virginia (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) at Texas (5-4, 3-3). The Mountaineers are exceeding expectations, still contending for a Big 12 title and with a tough closing stretch that includes a home game next week against No. 9 Oklahoma. Before that, West Virginia travels to play a Texas team that has won its last two games while D'Onta Foreman has had consecutive 200-yard rushing games . The Longhorns have won consecutive games for the first time since starting 2-0, taking some heat off third-year coach Charlie Strong in another tough season. WVU and Texas have split their four meetings as Big 12 foes. The first was in Austin four years ago when both teams were ranked in the top 11 and the Mountaineers won 48-45.
BEST MATCHUP
Iowa State (1-8, 0-6) at Kansas (1-8, 0-6). One of these teams will get their first — and maybe only — Big 12 victory of the season. First-year Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and second-year Jayhawks coach David Beaty are both in rebuilding programs that have traditionally finished at the bottom of the conference standings. Kansas has lost 18 consecutive Big 12 games since a home win over Iowa State two years ago.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Kansas State and TCU, who are both 5-4 and off this week, are one win shy of bowl eligibility. ... Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) has to win two of its last three games to get bowl eligible. The Red Raiders, who play Saturday at No. 17 Oklahoma State, have already played their last home game. ... Oklahoma State has won nine of 11 games in the series against Tech. ... Oklahoma, which is going for its 10th Big 12 title, is 46-13 in conference games this decade. That's the league's best mark since 2010.
LONG SHOT
A few weeks ago, No. 25 Baylor (6-2, 3-2) at No. 9 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-0) looked like a possible matchup of teams without Big 12 losses. But the Bears are have lost their last two games and are more than two-TD underdogs. Baylor allowed 431 yards rushing in a 40-point home loss to TCU last week and now faces a Sooners team going home and getting back running backs Samaje Perine (injury) and Joe Mixon (suspension). Oklahoma won the Big 12 title last season after Baylor was the league champion the previous two years.
IMPACT PERFORMER
Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph has thrown for 1,693 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions in the 17th-ranked Cowboys' five-game Big 12 winning streak.
Compiled by AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas.
