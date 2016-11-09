Wilson, Coppet lead Bowling Green past Akron 38-28

Donovan Wilson ran for 119 yards and a touchdown and Fred Coppet had 116 and two scores to help Bowling Green turn back Akron 38-28 on Wednesday night.
Wilson, who entered the game with 131 yards, scored on a 22-yard run with 2:12 left — one play after the Zips failed to cover the kickoff following the Falcons' tiebreaking field goal.
A 76-yard fumble return by Marcus Milton gave Bowling Green (2-8, 1-5 Mid-American), the defending league champions, a 28-10 lead.
The Zips (5-6, 3-4) rallied to tie the game when wide receiver Tyrell Goodman, the third-string quarterback pressed into duty because of injuries, connected with Jerome Lane for a 64-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion, with 10:48 to play. That capped an 11-play, 99-yard drive.
However, Goodman threw interceptions on Akron's next two possessions, the second, by Marcus Milton, leading to Jake Suder's 27-yard field goal.
Coppet had two touchdowns and Ronnie Moore one to give Bowling Green a 21-10 lead at the half.
