Ryan scores in shootout to lead Senators over Sabres 2-1

Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris scored during a shootout, helping the Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Turris scored in the first round to match Sam Reinhart's tally, and then Ryan put Ottawa ahead in the second round. Mike Condon stopped Brian Gionta on Buffalo's final attempt and finished with 31 saves.
Ryan Dzingel got a tying goal for Ottawa 7:15 into the second period.
Nicholas Baptiste scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner made 28 saves while the Sabres lost their second in a row.
Buffalo controlled the action throughout overtime. Condon made eight saves while the Senators did not have a shot on goal. Zemgus Girgensons got a point-blank shot past Condon with 27 seconds remaining, but the puck ricocheted off the back of Condon's skate and the left post.
Baptiste gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 2:49 into the first. Derek Grant's faceoff win and a quick pass from Cole Schneider set up Baptiste's wrist shot from the left circle. It was Baptiste's second career goal and Schneider's first point.
The Senators tied it when Dzingel split defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Rasmus Ristolainen and lifted a shot from the left slot over Lehner's blocking pad. Dzingel has scored four of his five goals on the road this season.
Buffalo killed three penalties spanning 4:36 in the second period, including a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:24.
Forward Evander Kane returned to the Sabres top line after missing 11 games with cracked ribs, but Buffalo was still without its top two centers, Ryan O'Reilly and Jack Eichel. O'Reilly missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Eichel has yet to play this season due to a high ankle sprain, but coach Dan Bylsma said he could be cleared for on-ice workouts next week.
NOTES:
Senators F Chris Neil missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Ottawa recalled F Mike Blunden to replace Neil on the fourth line. ... F Tyler Ennis sat out for Buffalo with a mid-body injury. ... Buffalo recalled Schneider from the minors and sent down F Hudson Fasching. Schneider was tied for the AHL scoring lead with 15 points.
UP NEXT:
Senators: Host Los Angeles on Friday.
Sabres: Host New Jersey on Friday.
