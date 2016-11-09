NBA Capsules

Paul George scored seven of Indiana's 13 points in overtime and the Pacers beat the winless Philadelphia 76ers 122-115 on Wednesday night.
George finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Gerald Henderson hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. But on the ensuing Pacers' possession, George hit a jumper with 3 seconds left to tie it.
On the Pacers' first possession of overtime, George set the tone with a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead. And it was George who threw down an emphatic dunk that gave Indiana a six-point lead.
Jeff Teague finished with 30 points and nine assists, and Myles Turner had with 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Robert Covington led Philadelphia with 23 points.
KNICKS 110, NETS 96
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter, and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 in New York's victory over Brooklyn.
Rookie center Willy Hernangomez had a season-best 14 points, Derrick Rose also had 14 and the Knicks climbed out of a 14-point hole to take the first meeting of the season between the New York rivals.
Brook Lopez and Justin Hamilton each scored 21 points for the Nets. They wilted on the second night of back-to-back games after a strong first half. Normally a good fourth-quarter team, they were outscored 38-25 while struggling to run their offense without an experienced NBA point guard.
WIZARDS 118, CELTICS 93
WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored a career-high 34 points and Washington beat Boston for its second victory of the season.
Porter shot 15 of 19, had 14 rebounds and sparked the fast start with 20 points in the first half. John Wall had 19 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul in the final minutes.
Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 23 points, and Avery Bradley had 21.
TIMBERWOLVES 123, MAGIC 107
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points, Andrew Wiggins added 29 and Minnesota beat Orlando for its first road victory of the season.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak. A night after collapsing defensively against Brooklyn, the Timberwolves led by 30 in the first half.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
HORNETS 104, JAZZ 98
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points to help Charlotte beat Utah for its fourth straight victory.
Marvin Williams had 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help stretch Charlotte's lead to four. Gordon Haywood led Utah with 29 points.
