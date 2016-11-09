Indiana holds on in OT, beats Philadelphia 122-115

Paul George scored seven of Indiana's 13 points in overtime and the Pacers beat the winless Philadelphia 76ers 122-115 on Wednesday night.
George finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Gerald Henderson hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to give Philadelphia a 2-point lead. But on the ensuing Pacers' possession, George hit a baseline jumper with 3 seconds left to tie it at 109.
On the Pacers' first possession of overtime, George set the tone with a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead. And it was George who threw down an emphatic dunk that gave Indiana a six-point lead, ultimately sealing the win for the Pacers.
Jeff Teague finished with 30 points and nine assists, and Myles Turner finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.
Robert Covington led the Sixers with 23 points. Henderson finished with 17 points and five rebounds while Dario Saric had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pacers could not pull away from Philadelphia throughout much of the game, and even squandered the small lead they held at one point, having to climb back from a double-digit deficit. Indiana led 37-34 halfway through the second quarter when the 76ers opened up a 13-0 run to take a 10-point lead. Indiana answered with a 10-2 run to pull within single digits, but the 76ers went into halftime leading 60-54.
The 76ers led by as many as six points with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game before surrendering the lead.
TIP-INS:
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid did not travel with the team to Indiana, remaining in Philadelphia for rest.
Indiana: The Pacers have won 10 of the last 11 regular-season meetings with the 76ers dating to 2013-14. . Indiana has won six straight games over Philadelphia at home. The 76ers' last win at Indiana came in April 2013.
Robert's Revival:
Covington scored a total of 32 points through the first six games of the season.
Home Sweet Home:
Indiana is 4-0 at home this season. And when they're defending their home court, they're doing so with impressive offensive outings. Before Wednesday night's win over Philadelphia, the Pacers were averaging 118.7 points at home.
UP NEXT:
76ers: Host Indiana on Friday
Pacers: Travel to Philadelphia to complete home and home.
