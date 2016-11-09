Florida State signs 4 to recruiting class

Florida State has signed four players to national letters of intent.
The Seminoles class is led by Fort Lauderdale native Raiquan Gray, who is ranked among the top 20 power forwards in the nation by many recruiting services. Gray averaged 16.0 points and 12.0 rebounds last season as a high school junior.
Florida State also announced the signings of shooting guards Anthony Polite and Bryan Trimble along with power forward Wyatt Wilkes.
Polite, who is from Boca Raton, Florida, was named the Florida Small Schools Player of the Year last season after averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals. His father, Michael Polite, played for Florida State from 1988-91.
