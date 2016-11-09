Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about his week prep football games including the big rivalry matchup between Gulfport and Biloxi. Also discussed in this week's episode are St. Martin at D'Iberville, Pascagoula at Gautier and Forrest County at East Central.
Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs take a look at key high school football match-ups including Pascagoula-Picayune, Resurrection-Lumberton, George County-St. Martin and D’Iberville-Harrison Central.
Ocean Springs came back to beat rival St. Martin with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, then held St. Martin on daring two-point conversion. St. Martin had the chance to tie the game, but coach Eddie Whitehead went for the win. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs cover the top prep games on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this Friday. They give their picks for Ocean Springs at St. Martin, St. Stanislaus at Moss Point, D'Iberville at Gulfport and Biloxi at George County.