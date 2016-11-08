Carter scores twice, Kings beat Maple Leafs 7-0

Jeff Carter scored twice during a four-goal second period, Peter Budaj made 19 saves and the Los Angeles Kings thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-0 on Tuesday night.
Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli added goals in the second period and Dustin Brown, Kyle Clifford and Dwight King also scored. Los Angeles has won three straight.
Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 26 shots, and then Jhonas Enroth came on and made 14 saves.
The Kings had the bulk of the chances in the first period, scoring with 6:04 left in the period on Brown's second this year. Third-line center Nic Dowd did the dirty work, controlling the puck down low before finding Brown atop the left faceoff circle.
Comments