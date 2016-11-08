Parenteau, Devils beat Hurricanes 3-2 in shootout

PA Parenteau and Taylor Hall scored in the shootout, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Parenteau and rookie Nick Lappin scored in regulation for the Devils, who beat Carolina for the second time in three days. Cory Schneider had 31 saves, including an outstanding glove stop on Sebastian Aho with 1:48 left in the third period.
Jordan Staal and defenseman Klas Dahlbeck scored for Carolina. Cam Ward was outstanding in making 39 saves, including a 1-on-1 stop against Travis Zajac in the waning seconds of the 5-minute overtime.
Parenteau scored over Ward's shoulder in the opening round of the shootout, and Hall finished it after Schneider stopped Jeff Skinner and Jaccob Slavin on the Hurricanes' first two chances.
Lappin tied the game 2-all at 3:51 of the third period with his first NHL goal. Ward stopped Sergey Kalinin on a power move to the net, but Lappin swatted the rebound under the goalie.
Carolina appealed the goal because Vernon Fiddler was in the crease and his skate prevented Ward from blocking the net with his stick. The goal stood after a long review.
Outplayed badly and down 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Hurricanes woke up in the second period, getting a power-play goal from Staal and a rare one from Dahlbeck.
Staal tied the game at 4:23 with Mike Cammalleri in the penalty box for hooking. Slavin carried the puck into the zone and skated into the right circle. He somewhat whiffed on a pass but the puck found Staal alone at the corner of the net.
Dahlbeck, acquired on waivers from Arizona before the start of the season, gave Carolina a 2-1 lead with 2:29 left in the period on a wrist shot from the left boards that found the top of the net. It was his first goal of the season and first in 69 games, dating to Oct. 26, 2015.
Ward kept the Hurricanes in the game in the first period, stopping 18 of 19 shots. Parenteau beat him with a shot under the crossbar after taking a backhand pass from Zajac on an odd-man rush.
NOTES: Hall got his 200th career assist on Parenteau's fifth goal of the season. ... Carolina has played nine of its 12 games on the road. ... This was the second of four games between the teams this season. ... Play was stopped twice in the first period by inadvertent horns.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: Host Anaheim in the opener of five-game homestand on Thursday night.
Devils: Play in Buffalo on Friday night.
