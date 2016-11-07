Cubs' Theo Epstein voted TSN's MLB executive of the year

Theo Epstein has been voted The Sporting News Major League Baseball Executive of the Year for revitalizing the Chicago Cubs.
Balloting by 56 big league executives took place before the postseason. The Cubs led the majors with 103 wins during the regular season and beat Cleveland in a seven-game World Series last week for their first title since 1908.
Epstein was presented with the award Monday night at the start of the annual general managers meeting. He received 13 votes, followed by Cleveland's Chris Antonetti (nine), the New York Yankees' Brian Cashman (eight), Texas' Jon Daniels (seven), Cleveland's Mike Chernoff and Washington's Mike Rizzo (three each), and Baltimore's Dan Duquette and the Cubs' Jed Hoyer (two apiece).
Now 42, Epstein was the youngest general manager in major league history when Boston hired him at age 28 in November 2002. He helped the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series, their first title since 1918, and a second championship in 2007.
He quit after the 2011 season to become president of baseball operations with the Cubs, who lost 91 games that year. After three losing seasons of rebuilding, the Cubs won 97 games in 2015 only to get swept by the New York Mets in the NL Championship Series.
Chicago gave Epstein a new five-year contract in September.
Founded in 1886, TSN ended its print edition in 2012 but remains available online.
