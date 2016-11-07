Smith scores in 3rd to lift Panthers over Lightning 3-1

Reilly Smith scored a tiebreaking goal with 4:28 left, Roberto Luongo made 34 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Monday night.
Jonathan Marchessault got his seventh goal and Derek MacKenzie also scored for the Panthers.
Smith made it 2-1 after grabbing the puck inside the blue line away from Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman. His shot from the left circle beat goalie Ben Bishop on the stick side.
Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, and Bishop stopped 29 shots.
MacKenzie scored an empty-netter with 36 seconds left.
The Lightning tied it at 1 on Palat's goal 1:15 into the third. Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic lost control of the puck behind the net, and it drifted into the crease. Palat slid the loose puck across the goal line under Luongo's pad.
The Panthers led 1-0 on a power-play goal by Marchessault. His shot from above the right circle went between Bishop's pads 3:10 in. Marchessault leads the Panthers in goals and points (13).
Jaromir Jagr returned to Florida's lineup after missing the last two periods of the game at Washington on Saturday with a groin injury.
The Panthers should get more help soon. Jussi Jokinen (knee) is expected back for Thursday's game against San Jose, and Nick Bjugstad (broken hand) could return next week. Jonathan Huberdeau is still months away because of a lower-leg injury, though.
Florida started this season with two victories but hasn't won consecutive games since, opening play Monday in last place in the eight-team Atlantic Division — which it won last season.
"I'm satisfied with the effort and with the play," Panthers president of hockey operations Dale Tallon said in an impromptu state-of-the-team address after the first period. "Just got to get healthy. ... Everybody's contributing. A few breaks here and there, we could be above .500. We've got to keep our head above water here, keep producing, keep getting better until we get healthy. And then we can make a good run."
Notes: The Panthers recalled D Jakub Kindl from AHL Springfield on Sunday. ... D Steven Kampfer was placed on waivers on Sunday, cleared waivers, and was a healthy scratch for the 12th time in 13 games. ... The Lightning recalled F Cory Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Sunday. ... F Jonathan Drouin missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.
UP NEXT:
Lightning: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Panthers: Host San Jose on Thursday night.
