Butler, Bulls rout Magic 112-80

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic 112-80 on Monday night.
Dwyane Wade also scored 16 points and Doug McDermott finished with 11 for Chicago, which had dropped three straight. Wade went 7 for 12 from the field in 25 minutes, bouncing back nicely from a dismal four-point performance in Saturday's 111-94 loss at Indiana.
Orlando had won three straight, but it played listless defense as Chicago pulled away in the third quarter. Aaron Gordon scored 15 points for the Magic, and Evan Fournier added 13 on 6-for-12 shooting.
Butler was a perfect 10 for 10 as the Bulls went 25 for 31 at the free throw line, compared to 5 for 6 for the Magic. The Bulls have made at least 20 free throws in their last four games and five of their first seven.
Chicago led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but Gordon had a cutting dunk and Fournier made a 3-pointer to help Orlando close to 63-58 in the third.
The Bulls then ripped off the next 13 points, and the Magic never threatened again. Gibson, Rajon Rondo and Robin Lopez closed the run with three straight layups, making it 76-58 with 6:05 left.
McDermott and Butler each converted a three-point play to help Chicago to an 88-63 lead heading into the final period. The Magic shot 4 for 21 in the third and committed six turnovers in the quarter.
Isaiah Canaan scored 10 points as the Bulls picked up a little momentum heading into a difficult stretch. Eight of Chicago's next nine games are on the road, including Wade's return to Miami on Thursday night after he signed with his hometown Bulls in the offseason.
TIP-INS
Magic: Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and six rebounds. ... The Magic shot 39 percent (33 for 85) from the field.
Bulls: Butler had seven assists and five rebounds. ... The Bulls outrebounded the Magic 56-39.
FAST START
The Bulls used a 15-0 run to grab a 37-24 lead after one. The first quarter has been key for Chicago so far this season.
The Bulls allowed 20 points in the first quarter in each of their first three games, all wins. They allowed at least 31 in each of the previous three games, all losses.
"It's as simple as that," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Need to get off to a good start. When we do that we generally play a good game."
UP NEXT
Magic: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Magic have won five straight and 13 of 15 against the Timberwolves.
Bulls: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Bulls were swept by the Hawks last season for the first time since 2008-09.
