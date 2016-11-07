Sports

November 7, 2016 9:17 PM

Alderson says Mets 'extremely disappointed' over Familia

The Associated Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson says the team was "extremely disappointed and frankly shocked" that a domestic-violence complaint was filed against closer Jeurys Familia in a New Jersey court.

The complaint, dated Oct. 31, alleges the All-Star pitcher caused "bodily injury to another."

Speaking on Monday at the general managers meeting, Alderson says: "He hasn't had a hearing yet and so the facts are to be determined" and called it "not just an unfortunate situation but a sad one for him and his family."

Alderson adds "secondarily, we'll have to think about what impact it will have."

The 27-year-old Familia led the majors with a franchise-record 51 saves this year and has 94 over the past two seasons for the Mets.

