High school athletes run it out at state track meet

Vancleave's Lina May wins the Class 4A race in 18:49, the fastest girls' time of the meet, on Monday at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Special to the Sun Herald
Vancleave’s Lina May celebrates winning the Class 4A race in 18:49, the fastest girls' time of the meet on Monday at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
George County's Giancomo DeLuca III wins the Class 6A race in 15:53, the fastest boys time of the meet on Monday at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.
Ocean Springs won the MHSAA Class 6A cross country state championship on Monday.
Keith Warren
Pearl River Central's Cole Beniot (left) sprints for the finish of the Class 5A boys race against Brookhaven's Adrian Lockwood on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
West Harrison's McGwire Griffin (837) finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pascagoula's Luis Borges finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
West Harrison's Darren Farris (834) finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pascagoula's Matthew Smith (531) finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pearl River Central's Haylee Herrin (left) braids the hair of teammate Emma Spiers before their Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pearl River Central's Cole Beniot waits for the start of the Class 5A boys race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The Pascagoula girls wait to start their Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The Pearl River Central girls stretch before their Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The Long Beach girls warm up before their Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Long Beach's Kylah Cuevas finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Keith Warren
St. Patrick's Isabel Leatherman finishes second in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Jordan Pete sprints for the finish in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Gabriela Patino (677) and teammate Anna Clare Colson (673) sprint for the finish in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Gabriela Patino (677) leads teammate Anna Clare Colson (673) to the finish in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Isabel Leatherman (675) runs in the Class 3A race with Kossuth's Lauren Green on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Gabriela Patino runs in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The St. Patrick Lady Irish prepare to start the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The St. Patrick Lady Irish start the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pearl River Central's Cole Beniot (left) finishes second in the Class 5A boys race to Brookhaven's Adrian Lockwood on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Pearl River Central's Cole Beniot (left) runs alone midway through the Class 5A boys race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
The Long Beach boys (far right) start the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
CHRIS TODD
The St. Patrick Lady Irish won the Class 3A championship on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
Keith Warren
George County's Giancomo DeLuca III wins the Class 6A race in 15:53, the fastest boys time of the meet, on Monday, November 7, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
Long Beach's Ashling Osness finishes the Class 5A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Cade Meyers runs in the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
St. Patrick's Cade Meyers finishes the Class 3A race on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the MHSAA Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss.
CHRIS TODD
