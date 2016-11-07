Moss Point’s Devin Booker sets career highs in consecutive games

Moss Point product Devin Booker set career highs in scoring in consecutive games over the weekend.
Booker, who is in his second season with the Phoenix Suns, scored 38 points in a 112-111 overtime win at New Orleans on Friday. He topped that number with 39 points in a 119-108 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Booker scored 29 points in the second half of Sunday night, but the Suns (2-5) fell short in Los Angeles. He also finished the game with a team-high seven assists.
“They're a good team in transition, and we knew that coming in,” Booker said after the game. "We had some mental breakdowns, and they took advantage of it.”
Booker started cold from the field Sunday night, missing nine of 12 shots in the first half. His big second half allowed the Suns to put a challenge into the Lakers (4-3).
“Doesn't matter,” Booker said of his career game. “It's another game, especially if we lose. If we get a win, I'm more excited about it. Everybody looks good when you win, and that's what we're trying to do. Scoring as many points as you want and not making the playoffs isn't a good look.”
Booker is averaging 23 points, three assists and three rebounds this season. He is hitting 32.3 percent on 3-pointers and 44.3 percent from the field. He averaged 13.8 points as a rookie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
