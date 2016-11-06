Villanova, Wright chasing title repeat with lessons from run

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo Pause

1:21 Take a tour of the Peter Anderson Fest in 70 seconds

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:29 Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

3:08 D'Iberville celebrates first region title since 2013

1:26 Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

5:22 Sports Guys: Rivals Biloxi and Gulfport will meet Friday