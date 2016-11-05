Biloxi’s Laird overcomes stiff winds to grab Coast Amateur Open lead

Brandon Laird battled stiff winds and fast greens for a 1-over 73 in the 2016 Bancorp South Coast Amateur Saturday at Shell Landing Golf Club to claim the lead after 18 holes.
The longtime Biloxi resident and amateur standout is looking for his first win in the tournament that has called the Coast home for over 40 years.
Casey Ham of Natchez and Baton Rouge’s Phillip Frazier lurk one stroke behind at 74, followed by Tylertown’s Colby Blake, Laurel’s Jackson Wedgeworth, Meridan’s Lance Strickland, Golden’s Isaiah Jackson and Summit’s Jonathon Newman, all at 75.
David Sellers blistered Shell Landing for a 6-under 66 to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Senior Division. Laurel’s Joey Landrum fired a 69 in the 50-and-over division, followed by Dave Donaldson, David Ross, Stewart Horsely and John Harrison at 75.
Reid Shetfall of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida shot 74 to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Super-Senior Division. David Pepper shot 77, followed by Gautier’s Curt Miller, Williston, ND’s Doug Taylor, Gulfport’s Ron Posladek and Mike Lightner of Ocean Springs.
Comments