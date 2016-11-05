Prep Roundup: Bay High girls cruise in Oak Grove Classic

Jamaya Galloway scored 24 points as Bay High beat West Jones 69-51 in the Oak Grove Classic on Saturday. Breanna Fountain and Dasia Barnes each scored 16 for the Lady Tigers.
Pascagoula 72, Oak Grove 50: Noel Jones and D’Yasmond Booker each had 14 points as the Panthers (2-0) won at the Oak Grove Classic. D’Aquan Weatherspoon added 13 for Pascagoula.
Bay High 59, North Forrest 22: Gaylen Smith Jr. scored 15 points, while Gaylen Smith III added 13 for the Tigers at the Oak Grove Classic.
Wayne County 51, Picayune 48: Stephane Ayangma scored 16 points in the Maroon Tide’s loss at the Petal Classic. Delrae Smith added 12.
Hancock girls 70, Greene County 47: Jaylin Ladner scored 27 points and made seven steals to lead Hancock at the Vancleave Classic. Kalin Smith added 16, Kaylan Ladner had 16 points and seven rebounds.
In other Vancleave Classic games: Vancleave beat Stone 56-45, Biloxi girls beat Stone High 45-14, Hancock beat Greene County 87-75.
Soccer
Vancleave girls win two: The Lady Bulldogs won two contests at Stone county Classic. Vancleave beat Pearl River Central 1-0 as Sydney Salter scored. Salter scored in Vancleave’s 2-1 loss to Stone. Salter had a hattrick in Vancleave’s 6-1 win over FCAHS.
Vancleave goes unbeaten: The Bulldogs went 1-0-1 at the Stone County Classic. The Bulldogs beat defending 5A champion Stone 2-1, tied PRC 1-1 and beat FCAHS 1-0.
Ocean Springs wins twice: The Lady Greyhounds beat Oak Grove 3-1 as Kaylee Foster scored twice. Marina Blankenship also scored. Ocean Springs also tied Biloxi 0-0. Ocean Springs beat Oak Grove 4-0 in a boys’ game.
Comments