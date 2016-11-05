Arrogate upsets California Chrome to win BC Classic

Arrogate overhauled 4-5 favorite California Chrome in the final 100 yards to win the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.
It was California Chrome's first loss in seven starts this year.
California Chrome and Victor Espinoza led most of the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday at Santa Anita, with Melatonin second and Arrogate and Mike Smith loping along in third place. Around the final turn, Arrogate took up the chase, with Smith first whipping the 3-year-old colt left-handed and then right through the stretch.
Arrogate caught California Chrome in the closing yards to win by a half-length, giving Smith his third Cup victory of the weekend and record 25th of his career. Trainer Bob Baffert earned his record third consecutive Classic win.
Arrogate finished in 2:00.11 and paid $5.40, $2.80 and $2.60.
California Chrome returned $2 and $2.40. Keen Ice was another 10 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $5.80 to show.
Hoppertunity, also trained by Baffert, was fourth. Melatonin finished fifth, followed by Frosted, Effinex, War Story and Win the Space, who didn't finish.
Shaman Ghost was scratched.
