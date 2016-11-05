Southern Miss vie for win against Charlotte 49ers

Southern Miss receiver Allenzae Staggers picks his way through the Charlotte defense as Jeff Gemmell and Anthony Butler move in for the tackle at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss linebacker Elijah Parker blocks the pass of Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith tries for a first down against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back George Payne races for first down after catching a screen pass at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss defensive end Xavier Thigpen sacks Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Chase Whitehead catches a touchdown pass over Charlotte cornerback Alex Duncan at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Chase Whitehead scores a touchdown against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Korey Robertson is brought down after making a first down against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens throws a sideline route against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens tries to escape the pressure from Charlotte's Larry Ogunjobi at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back George Payne runs along the sideline against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Chase Whitehead scores a touchdown against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens looks for a short route against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens scrambles toward the sideline against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Allenzae Staggers fights for more yards against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss cheerleaders get the crowd cheering prior to the game at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Jay'Shawn Washington and C. J. Perry of Southern Miss share a moment of prayer prior to game against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson tries to fire up his team prior to Southern Miss - Charlotte game at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The Southern Miss - Charlotte game was Salute to the Military at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A C-130 flies over M. M . Roberts Stadium prior to Southern Miss - Charlotte game in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The game was USM's Salute to the Military.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson talks to his player prior to game against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Chase Whitehead catches a touchdown pass over a diving Alex Duncan of Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Charlotte's Larry Ogunjobi pressures Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith scores a touchdown against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Parker Adamson throws a successful two point conversion against Charlotte at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com