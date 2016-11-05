Sports

November 5, 2016 12:17 AM

Louisiana prep scores

By The Associated Press

Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0

Amite 38, Albany 7

Arcadia 32, Plain Dealing 0

Ascension Christian School 35, East Iberville 20

Ascension Episcopal 42, Central Catholic 41

Assumption 58, Morgan City 0

Avoyelles 61, Buckeye 0

Bastrop 34, West Ouachita 14

Baton Rouge Catholic 46, McKinley 9

Benton 47, Bossier 25

Berwick 31, North Vermilion 30

Brother Martin 28, Jesuit 10

Brusly 34, Baker 14

Bunkie 42, Rosepine 14

Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Capitol 36, Mentorship Academy 6

Carroll 39, Madison 18

Cedar Creek 41, D'Arbonne Woods 8

Chalmette 52, Higgins 25

Church Point 50, Ville Platte 6

Covenant Christian Academy 35, King 24

Covington 17, Mandeville 10

De La Salle 27, Lutcher 3

Delhi Charter 55, Tensas 12

Delta Charter 27, Beekman 18

DeQuincy 48, Lake Arthur 21

Dunham 42, Baton Rouge Episcopal 14

East Ascension 34, Broadmoor 6

East Beauregard 8, Lake Charles College Prep 6

East Jefferson 18, Bonnabel 0

East St. John 48, Central Lafourche 29

Elton 49, Merryville 16

Erath 40, E.D. White 28

Eunice 54, Pine Prairie 6

Evangel Christian Academy 52, C.E. Byrd 0

Ferriday 42, Ouachita Christian 32

Franklin 28, Patterson 20

G.W. Carver 49, Belle Chasse 6

H.L. Bourgeois 44, Terrebonne 37

Hahnville 44, Thibodaux 27

Hanson Memorial 45, Gueydan 0

Haughton 24, Captain Shreve 22

Haynesville 55, Homer 6

Highland Baptist 61, Centerville 32

Holy Cross 35, Bogalusa 18

Holy Savior Menard 62, Oakdale 20

Iowa 54, Jennings 28

Jena 55, Bolton 7

Kaplan 30, Ascension Catholic 6

Lafayette 34, Comeaux 31

Lafayette Christian Academy 46, Vermilion Catholic 17

LaGrange 29, Washington-Marion 0

Lakeshore 31, Salmen 7

LaSalle 55, Lena Northwood 28

Leesville 42, DeRidder 28

Live Oak 41, Central 2

Livonia 39, Woodlawn (BR) 24

Madison Prep 71, Christian Life Academy 27

Mansfield 42, Loyola College Prep 35

Many 49, Pickering 7

Marksville 32, Winnfield 7

Neville 58, Franklin Parish 14

Newman 28, West St. John 14

North DeSoto 48, Fair Park 14

North Webster 14, Southwood 0

Northeast 46, East Feliciana 18

Northwest 31, Port Barre 0

Notre Dame 31, New Iberia Catholic 14

Oberlin 35, Grand Lake 8

Opelousas 56, Jeanerette 15

Ouachita Parish 29, Pineville 7

Parkview Baptist 42, Port Allen 24

Parkway 55, Airline 38

Peabody 61, Vidalia 32

Pine 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 17

Plaquemine 21, Belaire 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 60, False River Academy 47

Ponchatoula 41, Hammond 7

Pope John Paul II 17, Archbishop Hannan 10

Red River 38, Lakeview 6

Ruston 34, Natchitoches Central 7

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 48, Delcambre 27

Saint Paul’s 59, Fontainebleau 21

Scotlandville 34, Denham Springs 28

Slidell 22, Northshore 14

South Beauregard 14, Iota 0

South Cameron 54, Hamilton Christian Academy 24

South Terrebonne 31, South Lafourche 21

Southern Lab 36, Kentwood 6

Springfield 56, Bogue Chitto, Miss. 32

St. Amant 47, Dutchtown 7

St. Augustine 20, Archbishop Rummel 7

St. Charles Catholic 33, Country Day 0

St. Edmund Catholic 29, Basile 28

St. Frederick Catholic 34, Sicily Island 0

St. Helena Central 53, Northlake Christian 0

St. James 48, KIPP Renaissance 0

St. Martin’s 66, Ridgewood 0

St. Martinville 44, Cecilia 41

St. Mary’s 37, Block 20

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 6

Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 28

Sumner 13, Independence 12

Teurlings Catholic 47, Opelousas 34

Thomas Jefferson 27, Fisher 7

Tioga 45, Grant 8

Union Parish 36, Caldwell Parish 12

University (Lab) 35, Donaldsonville 8

Varnado 26, Houma Christian 0

Vinton 24, Mamou 0

Welsh 19, Kinder 14

West Feliciana 42, Glen Oaks 0

West Monroe 40, Alexandria 14

Westgate 26, Abbeville 22

White Castle 45, St. John 6

Woodlawn (SH) 38, Minden 30

Zachary 21, O.P. Walker 14

MSAIS Class A-AA

Second Round

Trinity Episcopal, Miss. 32, Prairie View 26

MSAIS Eight Man

First Round

Tallulah 62, Humphreys Aca., Miss. 18

