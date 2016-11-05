Louisiana prep scores

Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0
Amite 38, Albany 7
Arcadia 32, Plain Dealing 0
Ascension Christian School 35, East Iberville 20
Ascension Episcopal 42, Central Catholic 41
Assumption 58, Morgan City 0
Avoyelles 61, Buckeye 0
Bastrop 34, West Ouachita 14
Baton Rouge Catholic 46, McKinley 9
Benton 47, Bossier 25
Berwick 31, North Vermilion 30
Brother Martin 28, Jesuit 10
Brusly 34, Baker 14
Bunkie 42, Rosepine 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Capitol 36, Mentorship Academy 6
Carroll 39, Madison 18
Cedar Creek 41, D'Arbonne Woods 8
Chalmette 52, Higgins 25
Church Point 50, Ville Platte 6
Covenant Christian Academy 35, King 24
Covington 17, Mandeville 10
De La Salle 27, Lutcher 3
Delhi Charter 55, Tensas 12
Delta Charter 27, Beekman 18
DeQuincy 48, Lake Arthur 21
Dunham 42, Baton Rouge Episcopal 14
East Ascension 34, Broadmoor 6
East Beauregard 8, Lake Charles College Prep 6
East Jefferson 18, Bonnabel 0
East St. John 48, Central Lafourche 29
Elton 49, Merryville 16
Erath 40, E.D. White 28
Eunice 54, Pine Prairie 6
Evangel Christian Academy 52, C.E. Byrd 0
Ferriday 42, Ouachita Christian 32
Franklin 28, Patterson 20
G.W. Carver 49, Belle Chasse 6
H.L. Bourgeois 44, Terrebonne 37
Hahnville 44, Thibodaux 27
Hanson Memorial 45, Gueydan 0
Haughton 24, Captain Shreve 22
Haynesville 55, Homer 6
Highland Baptist 61, Centerville 32
Holy Cross 35, Bogalusa 18
Holy Savior Menard 62, Oakdale 20
Iowa 54, Jennings 28
Jena 55, Bolton 7
Kaplan 30, Ascension Catholic 6
Lafayette 34, Comeaux 31
Lafayette Christian Academy 46, Vermilion Catholic 17
LaGrange 29, Washington-Marion 0
Lakeshore 31, Salmen 7
LaSalle 55, Lena Northwood 28
Leesville 42, DeRidder 28
Live Oak 41, Central 2
Livonia 39, Woodlawn (BR) 24
Madison Prep 71, Christian Life Academy 27
Mansfield 42, Loyola College Prep 35
Many 49, Pickering 7
Marksville 32, Winnfield 7
Neville 58, Franklin Parish 14
Newman 28, West St. John 14
North DeSoto 48, Fair Park 14
North Webster 14, Southwood 0
Northeast 46, East Feliciana 18
Northwest 31, Port Barre 0
Notre Dame 31, New Iberia Catholic 14
Oberlin 35, Grand Lake 8
Opelousas 56, Jeanerette 15
Ouachita Parish 29, Pineville 7
Parkview Baptist 42, Port Allen 24
Parkway 55, Airline 38
Peabody 61, Vidalia 32
Pine 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 17
Plaquemine 21, Belaire 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 60, False River Academy 47
Ponchatoula 41, Hammond 7
Pope John Paul II 17, Archbishop Hannan 10
Red River 38, Lakeview 6
Ruston 34, Natchitoches Central 7
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 48, Delcambre 27
Saint Paul’s 59, Fontainebleau 21
Scotlandville 34, Denham Springs 28
Slidell 22, Northshore 14
South Beauregard 14, Iota 0
South Cameron 54, Hamilton Christian Academy 24
South Terrebonne 31, South Lafourche 21
Southern Lab 36, Kentwood 6
Springfield 56, Bogue Chitto, Miss. 32
St. Amant 47, Dutchtown 7
St. Augustine 20, Archbishop Rummel 7
St. Charles Catholic 33, Country Day 0
St. Edmund Catholic 29, Basile 28
St. Frederick Catholic 34, Sicily Island 0
St. Helena Central 53, Northlake Christian 0
St. James 48, KIPP Renaissance 0
St. Martin’s 66, Ridgewood 0
St. Martinville 44, Cecilia 41
St. Mary’s 37, Block 20
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 6
Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 28
Sumner 13, Independence 12
Teurlings Catholic 47, Opelousas 34
Thomas Jefferson 27, Fisher 7
Tioga 45, Grant 8
Union Parish 36, Caldwell Parish 12
University (Lab) 35, Donaldsonville 8
Varnado 26, Houma Christian 0
Vinton 24, Mamou 0
Welsh 19, Kinder 14
West Feliciana 42, Glen Oaks 0
West Monroe 40, Alexandria 14
Westgate 26, Abbeville 22
White Castle 45, St. John 6
Woodlawn (SH) 38, Minden 30
Zachary 21, O.P. Walker 14
MSAIS Class A-AA
Second Round
Trinity Episcopal, Miss. 32, Prairie View 26
MSAIS Eight Man
First Round
Tallulah 62, Humphreys Aca., Miss. 18
